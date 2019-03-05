China allows Tesla Model 3 into country after brief halt

After temporarily holding at customs, on Tuesday allowed 1,600 Model 3 sedans to enter the country, according to

According to a CNBC report, shares of fell 4 per cent after the news of being held up in spread.

"The news that 1,600 Tesla vehicles were being held was first reported by Chinese financial publication Caixin," said the report.

Tesla did not issue a comment on this.

In January, Tesla laid the foundation of Tesla Gigafactory in -- the first-ever outside the US -- that is expected to produce 500,000 per year and double the production capacity

According to reports, the Tesla Gigafactory is the biggest foreign investment in

Musk had earlier said that China's progress in advanced infrastructure is "more than 100 times faster than the US".

--IANS

na/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)