JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Gold edges lower as China stimulus hopes rekindle risk appetite

Petrobras rejects latest EIG-backed bid for oilfields: sources
Business Standard

Tesla to cut production hours for Model S and X

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is reducing production hours for its higher priced electric cars Model S and Model X to improve efficiencies, a Tesla spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company, which has struggled to achieve long-term profitability, said last week it would cut thousands of jobs to rein in costs as it plans to increase production of lower-priced versions of its Model 3s.

Tesla shares fell 4.8 percent to $284.57.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 23:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements