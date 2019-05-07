China denies having 'concentration camps' in Xinjiang

has rejected US accusations of operating "concentration camps" in its region, with a government telling to "stop interfering in Chinese domestic affairs".

Speaking at his daily press briefing on Monday, said claims of concentration camps in were "simply not true" and claimed the mass camps were set up to "combat terrorism", reports

"We urge the relevant US individual to respect the fact, abandon bias, exercise prudence in words and deeds, stop interfering in China's domestic affairs and earnestly contribute to mutual trust and cooperation between us," he said.

China's response comes after US on May 3 said that as many as three million Muslim-majority Uyghur ethnic community may be held inside the massive camps.

"The is using the security forces for mass imprisonment of Chinese Muslims in concentration camps," Schriver said.

In recent years, the has detained large numbers of Uyghurs in what former detainees describe as re-education centres with prison-like conditions, aimed at eradicating Uyghur cultural and religious practices and instilling propaganda, reported.

However, has repeatedly denied the Uyghur citizens are being held in such large numbers and against their will, calling the camps instead "vocational education training centres".

has been under increasing pressure in the past six months to shut down its mass camps in

Even China's diplomatic partner labelled the camps a "great shame for humanity" in February.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)