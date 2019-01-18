China's energy giant inks deal with UK firm for Bangladesh power plant

China's giant has signed an agreement and a contract with GCM Resources, a leading British resource exploration company, for development of a coal-fired power plant in

Both the Joint Venture (JV) deal and the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract were signed at a ceremony in on Thursday. The plant would be developed in Bangladesh's district, some 338 km northwest of the capital, reported.

The proposed project is part of a broader strategy by GCM to generate 6,000 MW of for the market utilizing domestic coal, the report said.

The power plant, with two units of a capacity of 1,000 MW each, will be built with ultra supercritical technology, which provides lower levels of emissions and delivers the lowest cost of power.

The project would deliver a for the development and progress of and would have a substantial multiplier effect on the country's economic and social advancement, according to a statement by the companies.

Ding Zhengguo, of International, said they were delighted to be a with GCM to deliver an integrated mine and power plant for the people of Bangladesh.

"Completing the JV agreement and contract are very important steps in progressing the combined project. As the power plant contractor, we are committed to a positive relationship with the community and to constructing an environmentally friendly power plant for the benefit of the local people," he said.

PJN, Executive of GCM, said: "The JV agreement and contract are key milestones for the development of the 2nd proposed 2,000 MW power plant project at the and aligns with GCM's strategy to present a to the government of Bangladesh which can generate 6,000 MW at the lowest cost for the country."

"The Phulbari and Power Project will deliver a significant multiplier effect on the nation's advancement," he added.

is an investor and for three large projects in Bangladesh -- two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 1,670 MW and a JV for the Elevated Expressway.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)