Australia demands China treat detained national 'fairly'

on demanded handle the case of detained "transparently and fairly," amid a growing row about the fate of the Chinese-Australian.

Yang -- a novelist, and former Chinese -- was detained shortly after he made a rare return to from the last week.

Friend and colleague told AFP he believes Yang is being charged with "espionage" although Chinese authorities have not publicly said why he was detained.

"Our embassy in will meet with Chinese authorities this morning to seek further clarification of the nature of this detention," Australian said in a statement.

"We will continue to make representations to to ensure that this matter is dealt with transparently and fairly," she added. Once described as China's "most influential political blogger", Yang became an Australian citizen in 2000, but is currently based at New York's

His criticism of the and support for democracy has in the past made him a target of Beijing's state security apparatus.

He went missing during a 2011 trip to China, but resurfaced days later, describing his disappearance as a "misunderstanding".

But his current detention comes at a moment of heightened tension between Western and an increasingly muscular Beijing, prompting fears that he may be the victim of a dragnet by Chinese targeting foreigners. The recent arrest of a of giant at has been followed by the high profile arrests of two Canadians.

"It only heightens the feeling that visiting China is unsafe and that the may increasingly be going after people for what they say outside of China," said respected China watcher

Relations between China and have been strained by Canberra's decision to ban giant from participating in its over security fears and as the two have vied more openly for influence in the Pacific. This latest dispute over Yang is sure to be high on an already difficult agenda when Australian visits later

Yang had worked in the ministry of foreign affairs in province, but later left for in 1992, before writing a series of politically tinged novels. He became Australian in 2000.

Yang's friends first sounded concern when the 53-year-old failed to make a connecting flight from to on January 19.

Australian media reported he had been travelling with family members, including his wife, who has since posted cryptic and emotional message on her page from In there is mounting anger that China failed to quickly notify the authorities of his detention and fears that an already difficult relationship may be further damaged.

"You can't sugarcoat this, this is an Australian citizen, who has been detained in China" said Australian "It is very concerning, I can't pretend otherwise" he added, criticising the slow response from the Chinese authorities.

"This is not the way relations between our two should be conducted, at all." Former Australian and China expert turned to to insist that Yang is an Australian citizen "just like the rest of us with equal rights and protections".

Under a 2000 consular agreement between the two countries, China had to notify Australia of Yang's detention within three calendar days and allow consular visits, unless the detainee waives that right. The issue may be further complicated by China's refusal to recognise dual nationality and allegations of Chinese "hostage diplomacy". Writers' advocacy group PEN accused China of overt repression: "it's obvious that Yang would not have been seized if it weren't for his previous critical writings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)