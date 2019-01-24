Body pulled out of Meghalaya mine

A Navy team on Thursday pulled out a body from a 370 deep feet flooded coal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills district where 14 miners still remain trapped since December 13.

The highly decomposed body was pulled to the water surface by an underwater remotely operated vehicle (UROV) and then taken out, a told IANS.

The miners were trapped after water gushed into the abandoned mine located in village, about 130 km from the state capital Shillong. Only five managed to escape.

The miners' families have said that they want the bodies to be taken out as per a order.

Coal mine accidents have been rampant in the mountainous state due to unscientific "rat hole mining" even after a imposed an interim ban in April 2014.

