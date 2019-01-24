Chinese scientists clone 5 gene-edited monkeys

In a breakthrough, Chinese researchers have cloned five monkeys from a gene-edited macaque that had disorders associated with depression, diabetic, and

It is the first time multiple monkeys have been cloned from a gene-edited monkey for biomedical research, reported on Thursday.

The cloned monkeys, closer to humans in terms of activity routines, brain structure and metabolic rate, make better models for research on pathogenesis and potential therapeutic treatments, said the team from Institute of of

To create an ideal donor monkey, the researchers knocked out BMAL1, a core circadian regulatory transcription factor, using gene editing at the embryo stage.

They selected one of the gene-edited monkeys with the most severe phenotypes as the donor.

The fibroblasts of the donor were then used to clone five monkeys by somatic cell nuclear transfer, the same method used to generate and Hua Hua, the first cloned monkeys born in at the end of 2017, revealed the report published in journal.

Different from and Hua Hua, generated by using fibroblasts from an aborted foetus, the new clones were made using a gene-edited young adult male monkey.

"It shows that besides using foetus, batch of gene-edited male monkeys with is also feasible," from the institute, was quoted as saying.

Sun stated the research programme was reviewed and supervised by the institute's ethic committee in accordance with international ethical standards of animal research.

In the future, the team plans would focus on monkey models with different brain

Besides being used to study human brain diseases, the models will be used to test medicine effectiveness, which can help reduce the number of animal models used in experiments and lower the cost of medicine development, the report said.

--IANS

rt/in/vm

