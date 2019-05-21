Honor 20 series announced; to launch in India in June

Huawei's sub-brand on Tuesday launched its 20, 20 PRO and HONOR 20 Lite here for 499 euros, 599 euros and 299 euros, respectively.

The player will launch the devices in on June 11.

"HONOR's renowned N-Series welcomes the latest member of the family, the HONOR 20 Series with a professional-grade camera and Dynamic Holographic design," George Zhao, President, HONOR, told reporters here.

The HONOR 20 Pro features a IMX586 48MP main camera, a super wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP Macro camera.

The has traditionally gone with bright colous for the designs of its devices, but the HONOR 20 Pro's design tones this down a bit.

According to the company, the colour layer of HONOR 20 Series is combined with the glass and depth layer in a vacuum environment under the precise control of temperature and pressure.

The new HONOR 20 series come with a 6.26inch all-view display with a 91.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The fingerprint sensor on the right side of its aluminum frame has been positioned to complement the natural placement of fingers when one picks up a phone, the company said.

The new HONOR 20 Series features a graphene cooling sheet technology, which is a new that can dissipate heat and thus maintaining the optimal performance.

