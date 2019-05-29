2 suspected spies arrested in Jammu

Two suspected spies have been arrested in while shooting pictures and videos of the layout of the Ratnuchak military station, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as of district and of district, both men are working for Pakistan's ISI and have been nabbed from the city outskirts, an said.

During preliminary interrogation they have confessed to being in touch with their handlers across the border, he added.

Security has been heightened at the Ratnuchak military station which has been on terrorist radar for quite sometime.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)