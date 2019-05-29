Terror attacks in India, excluding J&K and N-E, killed 884 civilians, 29 security men from 2004 to 2018

A total of 864 civilians and 29 personnel of security forces were killed in 47 terror attacks witnessed from 2004 till last year in the country, excluding and Kashmir and North East, as also the incidents of Left Wing extremism.

At least 3,202 civilians and 44 security personnel were injured in these incidents, according to the figures.

The details show that the maximum number of 9 terror incidents took place in the year 2008 in which 306 civilians and 18 security forces personnel were killed and 833 civilians were injured.

Though the breakup of these incidents was not provided, the incidents and casualties included the November 26, 2008 multiple terror attacks in in which 166 civilians and security personnel were killed and over 300 were wounded.

The attack was carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists who arrived in from via the The terror strike went on for 60 hours before nine of the attackers were killed and one captured alive.

The targets of the attack were the iconic places like and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station besides the Trident Hotel, and Nariman House jewish centre.

The year in which the second highest number of casualties took place was 2006, with 238 civilians being killed and 1266 being wounded in 4 terror attacks, according to the details made available by the in reply to an RTI application.

The biggest such strike in that year was carried out on July 11, when seven bombs exploded within minutes on suburban trains of Over 200 civilians were killed and more than 700 were injured in these coordinated bombings.

At least 141 civilians were killed and 236 injured in the year 2007 when 6 terror attacks were carried out in the Indian hinterland, the figures show.

In the year 2005, five terror attacks were carried out in which 67 civilians were killed and 244 injured.

At least 42 civilians were killed and 210 were injured in four terror attacks in the year 2011.

Four terror attacks were carried out in 2013, in which 23 civilians were killed and 230 were injured.

The Indian hinterland saw five terror incidents in 2010, in which 19 civilians were killed and 106 were injured.

In 2004, 17 civilians were killed and 22 were injured in two terror incidents, the figures show.

The year 2014 saw three terror attacks in which four civilians were killed and 18 injured.

In 2015, three civilians and four security personnel were killed and 10 civilians and seven security personnel were injured in one terror attack.

The ministry did not elaborate but the reference was clearly to an attack by three terrorists on a bus and then on a police station in Gurdaspur district of on July 27, 2015. A of Police was among those killed in the attack which lasted for almost 12 hours before all the three terrorists were neutralized.

In 2016, seven security personnel and a civilian were killed and 37 security men and one civilian were injured in a single terror attack.

The reference was to the suicide attack by terrorists on Air Base in Punjab's Pathankot on January 1.

The year 2018 saw one terror attack in which three civilians were killed and 23 injured.

In 2012, two terror incidents took place in which three civilians were injured.

The years 2009 and 2017 were terror incident free, like the current year till now, according to the data available.

