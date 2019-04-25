Egg laying mammals become source of novel anti-microbial

A novel Anti-Microbial (AMP) found in the of laying mammals can be used as alternatives to the used in livestock, researchers said.

Scientists at and Industrial Research- (CSIR-CCMB) have found that the of (also known as spiny anteaters) contain a novel AMP, important to keep their young ones safe from possible

According to a statement from CSIR-CCMB on Wednesday, unlike mammals which directly give birth to their young ones, are unique laying mammals found only in and New Guinea. Their young ones depend completely on their mothers' As the mammary glands of the female Echidna are devoid of nipples, the young of these egg-laying mammals lick milk from the body surface of their mothers. This also becomes a potential source of many micro-organisms entering the young ones' bodies.

A research team led Dr at CSIR-CCMB have shown that this creates punctures in the cell membranes of multiple bacterial species and so in future can be used as alternatives to the present They have also found out ways to produce the AMP in large quantities using E.coli -- an easy to use system for life scientists and industry.

With being used indiscriminately in animal husbandry to maintain healthy and as growth promoters, this has also led to the rise of multiple antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains.

Mastitis, an of mammary gland of lactating dairy animals, is one such challenge where the number of effective antibiotics is on a decline. In some extreme cases, causes permanent damage to the mammary tissue. Dr Kumar's team has been able to show that the AMP from Echidna is potent against causing bacteria.

"Studies such as these give us novel approaches to fighting by taking clues from nature. They are the best way forward in this emerging scenario of increased burden and resistance to current treatments," said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB.

