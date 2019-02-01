Cochin Port's business grows 8%

The cumulative handling of cargo at Port between April 2018 and January 2019 grew by eight per cent to a record 26.148 million metric tonne (MMT), as compared to the same period last year, the company announced on Friday.

In a statement issued here, it said the port handled 2.857 MMT of cargo in January 2019, which is the highest-ever monthly cargo handled at Port. The previous highest was 2.825 MMT, achieved in same month last year.

Likewise the port handled 55,953 20-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) in January 2019, which is also the highest-ever monthly container handling, with the previous highest being 52,476 TEUs achieved in March 2018.

The total number of containers handled during April 2018 to January 2019 is 482,880 TEUs, 5.11 per cent higher than the containers handled during April 2017 to January 2018.

Port continues to be the most sought-after destination for international cruise liners.

Eight cruise vessels called at the port during the month of January 2019 and the total number of cruise vessels visiting Cochin Port during 2018-19 fiscal is expected to be 50, which again is the highest-ever number of cruise calls at Cochin.

