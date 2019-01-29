Cold wave grips J&K

A severe tightened its grip on on Tuesday even as the Met forecast another spell of moderate snowfall beginning late on Wednesday.

"Moderate snowfall is likely to occur in plains and higher reaches of the valley tomorrow evening, when the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan' that started on December 21, ends.

Minimum temperature in dropped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, as Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 13.7 and minus 12.2 degrees.

Drass in Ladakh recorded minus 30.4 as the minimum temperature while the maximum on Monday was minus 13.7. Leh town was at minus 17.4 and Kargil minus 22.5.

Jammu city was at 4.1, Katra 4.2, Batote minus 1.8, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah was at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

