SC refuses to close 'chowkidar' matter, Rahul issued contempt notice

The on Tuesday issued a notice of criminal contempt to while rejecting a for closing the matter related to his ' remarks incorrectly attributed to the top court.

The apex court will now hear the matter on April 30 along with the review petitions related to the fighter deal.

The notice was issued a day after Gandhi expressed regret to the for his comments over which had moved a contempt petition.

The had made the controversial comment after the top court on April 10, while agreeing to hear review petitions in the case, rejected the government contention that classified documents accessed by the media cannot be considered as evidence.

Gandhi had claimed that the had acknowledged that 'chowkidar chor hai', an euphemism he uses to target in the context of deal.

The BJP took objection to this and Lekhi moved a petition in the apex court.

While hearing the petition, a three-member bench, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, had taken strong exception to Gandhi's comment, saying he had "incorrectly attributed" the remarks to the top court.

It had sought explanation from Gandhi for the same, which was done on Monday.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, said Gandhi's affidavit was just a lip-service and that he has expressed no apology.

He said the had exhibited a reckless attitude in making such statements.

"He (Gandhi) has said that he did not read the order and that he said it in a euphoric manner," Rohatgi said.

He went on to add, "His (Gandhi's) statement from Amethi to Wayanad is Supreme Court said 'chowkidar chor hai' and is the 'chowkidar' (guard). Is this how a treats the Supreme Court?"

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, requested the court to close the case against the Congress President.

He said the contempt by Lekhi was an act of political flogging in the middle of the ongoing elections.

He said the 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan was against the and his party and that Gandhi had been humble and honest to admit his mistake and expressed regret.

Singhvi, while countering the contempt petition, said no formal notice was issued by the court.

"Should we issue then," the asked in response.

"When you said no formal notice was issued to Rahul Gandhi, we can cure that by issuing notice You are pointing out that we have forgotten to issue notice... We will issue notice," Justice Gogoi said.

The court turned down the for closing the matter and issued a notice of criminal contempt to Gandhi.

Lekhi sought time to file a reply to Gandhi's affidavit against her contempt plea.

--IANS

ss/akk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)