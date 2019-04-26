Combined assets up 61% for Trinamool MPs re-contesting phase-4

Aggregate assets, declared by four Trinamool MPs, who are re-contesting the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, have soared by over 61 per cent to about Rs 30.73 crore altogether during last five years from the combined assets worth over Rs 18.98 crore shown by them in 2014, a report said on Friday.

Prepared by the West Bengal Election Watch, the report also said the combined declared assets of two Union ministers and BJP MPs - and S.S. - who are also in the fray this time, have declined by about 13 per cent to around Rs 8.58 crore during the last five years from overall assets worth Rs 9.87 crore declared in 2014, though individually, Ahluwalia's assets have increased and that of Supriya decreased.

The value of properties of candidates, analysed in the report, include collective assets of the respective candidate,

Out of four Trinamool MPs, party's Bardhaman East Sunil Kumar Mondal's assets have increased by over 72 per cent to Rs 2.03 crore as against Rs 1.18 crore shown in 2014 while party's Bardhaman-Durgapur nominee Mamtaz Sanghamita's assets are up by over 26 per cent to Rs 13.66 crore, the report said.

According to it, party's Moon Moon Sen, who is contesting from this time, has declared total assets worth Rs 10.15 crore, up by a whopping 563 per cent in the last five years from Rs 1.53 crore declared in 2014.

However, who is seeking re-election from Birbhum has shown total assets worth about Rs 4.86 crore, down by 11.5 per cent from Rs 5.49 crore declared in 2014, the study said.

In his affidavit submitted as a part of the nomination filing process, and BJP's MP has shown assets worth Rs 5.92 crore, down by about 21 per cent from around Rs 7.53 crore, declared five years ago while value of assets of Darjeeling's outgoing MP Ahluwalia, who has been fielded for Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, has gone up by 13 per cent to Rs 2.65 crore from about Rs 2.33 crore declared in 2014.

Baharampur MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's assets have increased by over 24 per cent to Rs 10.13 crore as declared in the affidavit.

Total assets of the three CPI (M) candidates - Shantanu Jha for Krishnanagar, Iswar for Bardhaman East and - who are re-contesting this time have increased by 18 per cent, 102 per cent and 23.5 per cent respectively.

--IANS

bdc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)