SL PM apologizes over failure to protect victims on Easter

Sri Lankan on Friday apologized to the nation for the failure to protect victims from Sunday's explosions which killed 253 people and injured over 500.

In a statement on his official account, Wickremesinghe said: "We take collective responsibility and apologize to our fellow citizens for our failure to protect victims of these tragic events.

"We pledge to rebuild our churches, revive our economy, and take all measures to prevent terrorism, with the support of the international community," quoted him as saying.

A day after the attacks, Wickremesinghe said the police had received prior information of possible terror attacks but had failed to take adequate measures against the threats.

Wickremesinghe said he and his cabinet of ministers had not been informed of the prior threats.

Maithripala Sirisena, in a on Friday morning, told journalists that and had received prior warnings from state intelligence over possible attacks but had failed to brief him as well.

He blamed both officials for severely neglecting their duties.

Fernando resigned from his post on Thursday following a request by the The has requested the to resign as well.

