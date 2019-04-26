J&K administration opposes state polls before Nov

The Governor's administration in government on Friday opposed the holding of state Assembly elections before November this year, informed sources said.

The reasons cited against holding these elections in June by the are the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the holy month of Ramadan, Eid festival, tourism season and the movement of nomadic goatherds from pasture lands back to the places where they are registered as voters, the sources said.

A team of senior state government officials led by had held a meeting with the full on Friday to discuss the holding of Assembly elections in the state.

In the wake of dissent expressed by the state administration, the (CEO) of on Friday

The order issued earlier in the day by the Additional J&K addressed to all District Electoral Officers of the state said: "The letter...dated 26-04-2019 regarding the subject mentioned above stands withdrawn ab-initio."

The letter mentioned in this order had directed all electoral officers of the state to furnish within two days the list of nodal officers to be appointed for the conduct of state Assembly elections.

The state is currently under the

--IANS

sq/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)