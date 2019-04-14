So, why did you make Muftis CM, Omar asks Modi

on Sunday asked why did he make two members of the Mufti family Chief Minister after condemning them in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"'We have to rid J&K of these two political families,' says Modiji in 2014 and then promptly goes and makes not one but two members of the Mufti family CM of J&K," Abdullah tweeted.

"In 2019 Modiji says 'we have to rid J&K of these two political families'. Another jumla Modiji?"

Abdullah also tweeted a picture of Modi and Mufti embracing one another and said: "This is how much Modiji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K of."

Earlier in the day, Modi told an election rally in that the state needed to be "saved" from the Mufti and the Abdullah families.

--IANS

mr/vd

