Yogi gets tumultuous welcome at BJP office in Lucknow

Chief Minister received a tumultuous welcome when he reached the BJP state headquarters here on Thursday evening.

With 'gulal' flying in the air and the beating of drums, Adityanath was swathed with garlands of all shapes and sizes.

Flanked by two Ministers, and Dinesh Sharma, Adityanath thanked party workers for the victory and said that it was the collective efforts of all and the charisma of that ensured a huge win for the party in the

He asked party workers to start preparing for the 2022 Assembly elections and ensure a second term for the BJP government in which he said would be a befitting reply to the rivals.

Enthusiastic party workers distributed 'laddos' and lotus shaped sweets at the party workers and danced with gay abandon to celebrate their victory.

