Congress holds voter outreach programmes in Delhi

With less than two weeks left before the national capital goes to the polls, candidates on Sunday held voter outreach programmes in their constituencies.

and Ajay Maken, contesting from the New constituency, started his campaign from Panchsheel in south where he interacted with people at a park while on his morning walk.

He then visited Greater Kailash 1 and met the residents and later kicked off a 'padyatra' from Balmiki Basti, covering areas like Gandhi Sadan and Andh Mahavidyalaya.

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh, fielded by the from south seat, began the day by offering prayers at the in Bijwasan area. He then visited the Dada Dev boxing Academy in Palam village.

Singh is pitted in a triangular contest against candidate and sitting member and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is pitted against AAP's Atishi and BJP's candidate from east Delhi seat, started his 'padyatra' from at

Congress' J.P. Agarwal also took part in several voter outreach programme in Chandni Chowk constituency.

in the national capital are to be held on May 12.

All seven Lok Sabha in Delhi were won by the BJP in 2014 when the Congress finished second in six seats and third in one seat.

--IANS

aks/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)