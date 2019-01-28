Bogus voter ID cards prepared in name of top poll officials

-
: A case has been registered after fake voter ID cards in the name of Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat were allegedly prepared, officials said here Monday.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said the matter of bogus voter cards of the top election officials was brought to their notice recently and they filed a complaint with the police to ascertain who created them.
Following a complaint lodged by Electoral Registration Officer for Nampally constituency, Mohammad Khaja Inkeshaf Ali, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act, they said.
A GHMC official, based on preliminary enquiry said fake Aadhaar cards and residence proof in the form of electricity bills were submitted to get the bogus voter cards.
