Congress, JD-S stay 'united' after Kumaraswamy threatens to quit (Roundup)

Karnataka's ruling coalition partners and Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Monday said the allies were united with no dispute at the leadership level after offered to quit if could not control its MLAs from criticising his style of functioning.

"There is no dispute in the coordination committee and the parties are united at the leadership level. The coalition between JD-S, is a post-poll coalition, in which it is normal to have issues occasionally," general told a news channel.

He had spoken to Congress' in-charge K.C. Venugopal, who in turn spoke to the Chief Minister, Ali said.

"Venugopal directed the Congress MLAs to fall in line. There is a good understanding between the parties, as the leaders want to deliver a stable coalition government for five years," Ali added.

Earlier in the day, the remarked that he was willing to step down from his post if Congress did not control its legislators from criticising his work.

"I am ready to quit if my style of functioning is not acceptable to anyone. The Congress must control its MLAs and resolve the issues. If they remark against me frequently in open meetings, I am willing to step down," Kumaraswamy told the media here.

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after two Congress ministers and a on Sunday alleged here that no development works took place in the last seven-eight months under and claimed that former Congress was their and was a better

"I don't want to stick on to the (G. Parameshwara) and myself are trying to do a good job and are working together," asserted Kumaraswamy.

The Dal-Secular also claimed that the coalition government had invested Rs 1 lakh crore in Bengaluru alone during the past 8 months.

"But to deliver good governance, we require the support of all MLAs," Kumaraswamy reiterated.

and C. Puttaranga Shetty, who belong to the Congress, also said was their Chief Minister.

Nagaraju represents the segment and Puttaranga Shetty the Chamarajanagar seat. Somashekar, the Congress legislator, represents Yeshwanthapura seat in Bengaluru northwest.

In a related development, Congress Venugopal said a show cause notice would be issued to for his recent remarks criticising the coalition government.

"Instructed Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to send a show cause notice to seeking clarification on his controversial remarks. If the explanation is not satisfactory, party will take strong disciplinary action. @INCIndia will not tolerate any such indisciplined statements and actions," Venugopal tweeted.

The Congress leadership has its faith in the coalition government and the Chief Minister, he stressed.

A hung verdict in the May 2018 assembly elections led the Congress with about 80 lawmakers support the JD-S with 37 legislators to form the coalition government on May 23 after the BJP with 104 MLAs quit office on May 19 for failing to prove simple majority in the 225-member House.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP's member from the state said Somashekar's statement testified the mood in the Congress camp, as some of its MLAs are unhappy with the unholy government to bring back the jungle raj of

"No wonder that this government still have a Damocles' sword hanging over its existence," Shobha tweeted.

