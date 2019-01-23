Cong-JDS coordination committee on Thursday to discuss

Karnataka's ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition coordination committee is scheduledto meet on Thursday, amid chinks in the alliance and an alleged bid by the BJP to dislodge the H D government.

The meeting gains significance as it comes days after political turmoil that also saw Congress, the senior partner, herd its MLAs to a resort to shield them from BJP's alleged poaching bid, where two entered into a brawl, causing embarrassment to the government.

The coalition government's coordination committee meeting,chaired by (committee Chairman), is scheduled totake place tomorrow (Thursday) at 5 PM, Siddaramaiah's office said in a statement.

Sources said that the meeting is expected to discuss the upcoming state budget, preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and recent political developments that include the alleged bid by the BJP to topple the government and disgruntlement within the

Minister H D Kumaraswamy,who also holds the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the coalition government's second budget on February 8 and the coordination committee is expected to primarily discuss it.

Recently in an interview to PTI, had said that he would fulfil his Rs 46,000-crore loan waiver commitment made to farmers "completely" in the budget.

The coordination committee is likely to start preliminary discussions on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls and preparations, the sources said.

As the negotiations on seat sharing have already been delayed, the two partiesare likely to discuss the procedures to be adapted and fix the time line to arrive at a decision.

Four dissidents Friday skipped the Legislature Party meeting that was meant to be a show of strength against BJP's alleged toppling bid.

The absentee MLAs have been served show cause notices, asking why action should not be taken against them under the Anti-Defection Law.

in Monday suspended its MLA J N Ganesh, who was also slapped with a case of attempt to murder by police based on the complaint by

Meanwhile, there is also growing demand to expand the coordination committee by inducting state presidents on both Congress and JD(S) into it.

JD(S) state Vishwanath Wednesday said the coordination committee was incomplete without state presidents of alliance partners in it.

However, Pradesh Congress said that the party has to decide on his inclusion into the committee.

According to reports, is not in favour of Vishwanath coming on board as both don't enjoy a cordial relationship anymore,as the former Minister suspectsthe JD(S) of having worked for his defeat inChamundeshwari in Mysuru during the assembly polls.

The coordination committee comprises Kumaraswamy, Deputy and KPCC chief G Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah, Congress and JD(S) Secretary General Danish

While is the chairman, is theconvener of the coalition coordination and monitoringcommittee.

