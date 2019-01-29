Congress, Left spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Bill: Sonowal

Chief Minister Sarbananda on Tuesday slammed the and the Left Front for spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Bill and said that they are creating confusion among people.

made it clear that the Bill was drafted keeping in mind the national policy of the and it would in no way affect the interests of the indigenous people of

"The misinformation spread by some vested interests that 1.90 crore Bangladeshi migrants would get settlement in after passage of the Bill by the Rajya Sabha is a blatant lie," said Sonowal, while laying the foundation stone of Assam's fourth and largest at Borgang in district on Tuesday.

Stating that the high-level committee constituted for the implementation of the sixth schedule of the Assam Accord is a golden opportunity for the state, called on the (AASU) to take the lead for its fruitful execution.

He also urged the people to remain vigilant against such misinformation campaigns and thwart the ulterior designs of evil forces.

The mill to be set up with a financial outlay of Rs 21 crore under the North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme of the Ministry of Textiles, has set a target to produce 33 MT high quality eri yarn and 22 MT noil yarn per year.

The mill will open direct employment opportunities for 107 people and benefit 4,000 to 5,000 eri and muga rearers.

Sonowal said that the is working with commitment to uphold the interests of the local people and added that in a bid to establish the indigenous people's right over land, the has already allotted land pattas to 11,500 local landless families and another 1 lakh families would be provided pattas within February this year.

He informed that the process has been initiated to provide land pattas to small tea growers in the state.

