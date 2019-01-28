Gadkari eyeing PM post: Opposition

Reacting to Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks that politicians who do not fulfill promises are "thrashed" by people, the Opposition on Monday said it was a direct attack on Modi and the from was eyeing the top post.

"It is clear that Gadkari's eyes are on the PM's and his comments are directed towards Modi," told reporters.

said Gadkari was trying to establish himself as an alternative to Modi as the BJP was not certain about coming back to power.

In a tweet addressed to Modi, said Gadkari "is showing you the mirror, and in a very subtle way".

said Modi was silent despite a direct attack from Gadkari.

On Sunday, Gadkari in had said "political leaders, who do not fulfill the dreams they peddle, will get thrashed by people".

He further said that he was not among those who only show dreams. He does everything as promised.

In December last, he remarked that the leadership should own up to failures in the backdrop of BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, and

On the latest comment by Gadkari, the Opposition saw a "direct message" to Modi.

Meanwhile, the BJP sought to play down Gadkari's comments saying they were twisted and political benefits were being sought out of it.

BJP G.V. said Gadkari was hinting towards the that only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but did not do anything for poverty alleviation and towards who makes empty promises.

Tewari, however, dismissed the BJP's defence.

--IANS

and-spk/oeb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)