Gadkari eyeing PM post: Opposition

-
ALSO READ
No interest in being 2019 PM face: Nitin Gadkari
India can become strong eco power with right policies: Gadkari
Leadership must own up to defeat also: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari, Rahul chat during R-Day parade
Rs 2.50 lakh crore-worth connectivity development projects underway in Northeast: Gadkari
-
Reacting to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks that politicians who do not fulfill promises are "thrashed" by people, the Opposition on Monday said it was a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the politician from Nagpur was eyeing the top post.
"It is clear that Gadkari's eyes are on the PM's chair and his comments are directed towards Modi," Congress leader Manish Tewari told reporters.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Gadkari was trying to establish himself as an alternative to Modi as the BJP was not certain about coming back to power.
In a tweet addressed to Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Gadkari "is showing you the mirror, and in a very subtle way".
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said Modi was silent despite a direct attack from Gadkari.
On Sunday, Gadkari in Mumbai had said "political leaders, who do not fulfill the dreams they peddle, will get thrashed by people".
He further said that he was not among those who only show dreams. He does everything as promised.
In December last, he remarked that the leadership should own up to failures in the backdrop of BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
On the latest comment by Gadkari, the Opposition saw a "direct message" to Modi.
Meanwhile, the BJP sought to play down Gadkari's comments saying they were twisted and political benefits were being sought out of it.
BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said Gadkari was hinting towards the Congress that only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but did not do anything for poverty alleviation and towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises.
Tewari, however, dismissed the BJP's defence.
--IANS
and-spk/oeb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU