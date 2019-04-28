Sitharaman in Kyrgzstan for SCO Defence Ministers meet

Sitharaman on Sunday reached Kyrgzstan for a meeting of the Defence Ministers of the (SCO) countries, an said.

Sitharaman was received by a senior Kyrgz defence at the and served traditional breads of the Central Asian country in welcome, a said.

Kyrgzstan is currently of the regional security grouping that comprises Russia, China, the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgzstan as well as Pakistan, which became a member along with in 2017.

During her three-day visit, she will attend the ministerial meet on Monday which will discuss ways to increase cooperation among the eight members to deal with emerging security challenges, especially extremism and terrorism, in the region.

Sitharaman is also slated to have bilateral meetings with some of her counterparts before returning to on Tuesday.

--IANS

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)