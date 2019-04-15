Congress' Shakeel Ahmad to contest as Independent

and former Union on Monday said he will contest the elections as an from Bihar's seat.

Ahmad, who was unhappy after his traditional seat of went to ally VIP under a seat sharing formula of the Grand Alliance, said he will file his nomination papers on Tuesday.

"I have demanded the support of the party. If the party high command does not extend support, I will contest as an Independent," Ahmad told the media at his residence in

Ahmad pointed out that a (RJD) supported candidate was contesting against candidate in Supaul. "If RJD can support a candidate against an official candidate, then why can't the Congress do the same in Madhubani?"

Ranjan is the Congress sitting from Supaul.

Ahmad said that the candidate in Madhubani cannot defeat the candidate in Madhubani.

Ashok Yadav, son of BJP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav, is the BJP candidate in Madhubani.

"Congress leaders and workers are with me. I will have to contest to defeat the BJP in Madhbani," he said.

As per the seat sharing formula of the Grand Alliance, the Congress is contesting nine of 40 seats in Bihar, the RJD on 19 and remaining seats have been given to allies RLSP, HAM and VIP.

