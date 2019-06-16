Congress' Wadettiwar to be Maharashtra's new Leader of Opposition

Veteran from Vidarbha, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, will be the new of Opposition in the Assembly, a senior party said here on Sunday.

He will replace former of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who switched over to the ruling and was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis ministry this morning.

"All Opposition parties have on Sunday submitted a formal letter to Haribhau Bagade, proposing Wadettiwar as the new Leader of Opposition," Deputy Party Leader told IANS.

After a meeting at the home of Leader of Opposition in Council, Dhananjay Munde of the Nationalist Party, a delegation of opposition leaders including leader Balasaheb Thorat, and from the NCP, PWP and other opposition parties, met Bagade to deliver the letter, he added.

The Congress had named Wadettiwar as Leader of Opposition two days back, and now he will be formally named to the key post.

A from Brahmapuri, he has been rewarded with the coveted post - which enjoys a status - for saving the Congress from a total wipe-out in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Appointed in-charge of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, he managed to rope in Shiv Sena's Warora legislator, to the Congress fold, barely weeks before the elections.

Dhanorkar was given the Congress ticket for Chandrapur and emerged a giant-killer - defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's strongman and to help the party secure one Lok Sabha seat from the state.

Wadettiwar, 57, will be third Leader of Opposition in the Assembly since 2014.

The post was first held by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde briefly before the party joined the government in late 2014.

Later, the post went to Congress' Vikhe-Patil, till he left the party and now joined the government on Sunday.

The final session of Legislature begins here on Monday, before the state goes to elections within next four months.

The combined Opposition boycotted the customary assembly session-eve meeting hosted by Fadnavis, making it the third consecutive time in the past one year.

