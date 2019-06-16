Move to allow casinos near new Goa airport opposed

After Panaji, the BJP-led coalition government was trying to develop a gambling den near the upcoming international airport at in North Goa, alleged former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, the of the Suraksha Manch, a regional political outfit, said coupling the casino industry to the tourism policy was equivalent to the backing Goa's image as a 'gambling den'.

"After destroying with the casino culture, the government's attempt to start a gambling arena at the plateau would be disastrous for villages in the vicinity of the airport," Velingkar said.

five-star hotels are home to nearly a dozen onshore casinos, apart from six offshore casinos in the off

Over the last few weeks, several ministers and himself have hinted at creating an entertainment hub at the upcoming airport, located 35 km north of

as well as the have opposed the move, urging the to ban casinos.

Velingkar said Sawant's recent statement backing references to casinos in a state tourism promotion film had given a moral sanction to the industry. "This virtually means the is endorsing that is a gambling den," Velingkar said.

