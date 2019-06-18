Cool Tuesday morning in Delhi, AQI improves

-
ALSO READ
Cloudy day, rains cool down Delhi, showers likely on Tuesday too
Parts of north, north-east India may witness thunderstorms and rains in next 24 hrs, warns Met dept
Dip in mercury brings relief to Delhi residents
Cloudy Delhi morning, 25 trains delayed
Temperature stays 6-10 degrees down, to rise slowly
-
It was a cool and breezy Tuesday morning in the national capital following light rain in the past 24 hours, making the weather pleasant after a long spell of intense heat.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) also improved as it was seen hovering between "satisfactory" and "moderate" ranges in the morning.
There was rainfall of 10.6 mm in Delhi in the past 24 hours, which brought down the mercury to 20.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The day is expected to be partly cloudy and there are chances of thunderstorm and light rain in the evening. There could be gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 27-31 degrees Celsius.
On Monday as well, mercury came down substantially with maximum temperature being restricted to 33.3 degrees Celsius, thanks to an western disturbance over Pakistan and effects of cyclone Vayu, which is bringing moisture laden winds to north India.
Northern states such as Punjab and Haryana also have been witnessing a dip in the temperature following instances of light rain.
--IANS
spk/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU