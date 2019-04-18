Temperature stays 6-10 degrees down, to rise slowly

Widespread rains accompanied by dust and thunderstorms that swept through the northern and western parts of the country over the past three days, claiming over 60 lives, kept mercury levels low on Thursday with minimum temperature in recorded at 17.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the (IMD), the temperature in and adjoining states dropped by 6-10 degrees Celsius owing to the western disturbance over that moved eastward in last three-four days, causing widespread and thunderstorms in the region.

An IMD said the western disturbance had now moved toward eastern states and would have some impact in the hilly areas of

On Thursday, recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average. On Wednesday, it was 19 degrees Celsius.

Temperature in and was in the range of 16-34 degrees Celsius.

Private forecaster Skymet said temperature would start rising slowly from Friday, forecasting dry days ahead, but ruled out any possibility of heat waves.

Rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, in the evening.

Tirupati in AP was the hottest city in on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

In many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, crops, particularly wheat, were flattened due to winds blowing at 60-70 kmph and hailstorm. Chief Minister had on Wednesday ordered a harvest inspection for assessment of crop damage.

Temperatures across fell on Thursday due to widespread downpour with Dalhousie recording the highest 53 mm Shimla recorded 15.5 mm and the temperature hit a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, a fall from Wednesday's 8 degrees Celsius.

Rains have also caused landslides in Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba and Kullu districts, hampering vehicular traffic. Keylong, headquarters of the district, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius.

bore the brunt of the with over 25 deaths. Deaths and destruction of crops were also reported from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and In MP, the toll due to untimely rains and lightening reached 22 on Thursday. The has announced financial assistance to the deceased's kins.

