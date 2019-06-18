12 killed in China earthquake

At least 12 people were killed and 125 others injured after a 6.0-magnitude hit China's province, the said on Tuesday.

The hit county at 10.55 p.m. Monday, reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the Networks Centre.

Fifty-three people are receiving treatment in two hospitals in Among them, two are in critical conditions and six others are severely injured.

The has activated an emergency response and sent a work team to the stricken areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief.

Meanwhile, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck county at 7.34 a.m. on Tuesday.

The epicenter was monitored at 28.37 degrees north latitude and 104.89 degrees east longitude, the CENC said in an initial report.

However, no casualties or damage was reported due to this earthquake.

--IANS

ksk

