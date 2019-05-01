Nepali, Rohingya Muslim girls rescued in Mizoram

The Police have rescued 31 teenage Nepali and Rohingya Muslim girls, suspected to be victims of human trafficking, an said on Wednesday.

"Police last week rescued 23 Nepali and eight Rohingya Muslim girls. We suspect these girls, aged between 15 to 22 years, are victims of human trafficking," of Police (Law and Order), L.H. Shanliana, told IANS.

The Nepali girls were rescued from Champhai in eastern near the border while the Rohingya girls were detained at Vairengte in northern Mizoram.

The said that one Lal Bahadur, who was accompanying the 23 Nepali girls, has been arrested.

" is investigating the matter and interrogating the detainees. The girls are now in government protection shelters," Shanliana said.

The Nepali girls informed the police that they were told to visit tourist spots in the state and to also attend a festival there.

"The Rohingya girls told the police that they were abducted by human traffickers from a refugee camp in to be sent to for jobs. We suspect these girls were to be forced into prostitution," a said on condition of anonymity.

Mizoram has an unfenced international border -- 510 km with and 318 km with

