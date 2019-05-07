Cyclone death toll increases to 37 in Odisha

The death toll due to has increased to 37 in Odisha, said an on Tuesday.

While 21 died in district, where the devastating cyclone made landfall on May 3, five people were killed in Cuttack and four in Mayurbhanj. Besides, four died in Jajpur and three in Kendrapara, said the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office.

Meanwhile, relief and restoration work is going on in full swing in the affected areas. However, the government is yet to restore and telecommunication in Bhubaneswar and even after four days of the cyclone hitting the coast.

A total of 1.48 crore people in 16,647 villages and 51 urban local bodies are affected by the cyclonic storm in 14 districts.

The SRC office said that a total of 40 teams of cutters of the Forest Development Corp (OFDC) were now engaged in clearing fallen trees in the state capital.

A group of 25 expert cutters from are being brought to be sent to

Besides, teams of the Disaster (ODRAF), (NDRF) and fire service have been engaged in the renovation and restoration work.

