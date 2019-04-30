States brace for impact of cyclone 'Fani'

Authorities in and neighbouring states have been alerted to be ready to meet any eventuality due to 'Fani', which has intensified into a very severe storm.

It is likely to hit the Odisha coast by May 3 afternoon and affect it as well as most, and also the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of

L.V. Subrahmanyam, here on Tuesday, discussed the likely impact of the storm through video conference with chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and

The (NDRF), Coast Guards, and shipping and telecom departments have been urged to be ready to extend their help and states have been requested to make arrangements for supply of drinking water and other relief materials in the areas likely to be affected by 'Fani'.

"Officials in the region, especially in the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been put on high alert," he said.

According to the (IMD), 'Fani' was centred at about 620 km southeast of Visakhaptnam on Tuesday. It is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 36 hours and move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter, 'recurve' northeastwards towards the Odisha coast.

Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in north Pradesh and south coastal Odisha on May 2.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north Pradesh on May 3 and 4.

