Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday' to arrive in India on July 12

"Yesterday", a film inspired by and directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle, will release in on July 12.

Based on Jack Barth's story, the film's screenplay has been penned by

"One of our producers came to me with Jack Barth's idea, a story about a who remembers The Beatles' music in a world where no one else does. I loved the idea, and at that point told them I didn't want to read the script as I would like a crack at it myself," Curtis said in a statement.

"I went away and wrote a film based on that simple-but-brilliant idea. So, whilst the extraordinary premise is Jack's, the script and shape of the story are mine."

The film stars in the lead as alongside Lily James, and

"Yesterday" is set to release across theatres in on July 12 by Universal Pictures International

The film's storyline takes you to a place where one day everyone knew However, today, only Jack remembers their

(Himesh) is a struggling in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, (Lily James).

Then after a bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that have never existed... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.

About his collaboration with Boyle, Curtis said: "I was never going to direct it. I didn't even think about who should because first you've got to write a script worth anyone directing. However, once I had finished the script, was the first person I asked."

