Davis Cup draw: Prajnesh to take on Berrettini, Ram up against Seppi

India's top ranked will take on Italy's debutant Matteo in the second singles tie on the first day of the World Group tie here at the on Friday.

India's second-ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan will start proceedings against senior-most who will spearhead Italy's challenge on grass.

The visitors' non-playing Corrado Barazzutti, surprisingly, kept out their top-ranked Marco Cecchinato, who is world number 19, out of the singles.

"I thought that's the best decision in this case," said the 1976 winner about his combination, keeping an eye on the surprise element on grass court, an unfamiliar territory for

Cecchinato, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of last year, will team up with doubles in Simone Bolelli, the 2015 Austrlian Open winner in the doubles, as they take on India's formidable pair of and

Indian non-playing said they're not surprised to see Ramkumar up against Seppi up front.

"Literally in every match Ramkumar has played the first match for us. I am happy Seppi is not going to reveal any secrets," Bhupathi said.

In the shortened format, there will be two singles on Friday and a doubles plus two reverse singles on Saturday as team will have one-hour time before their matches to change the combination.

All the matches will now be played over best-of-three sets replacing the gruelling best of five.

--IANS

dm/gau/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)