Goa doctors protest in solidarity with Kolkata medicos

As part of a nationwide call, resident doctors at Goa's biggest government hospital on Friday staged a protest in solidarity against the brutal attack on a doctor at a major

"The association of resident doctors of Goa, on behalf of all our junior and senior residents, strongly condemn the brutal and inhumane act of violence on an on-duty doctor at and Hospital, Kolkata," Veersh HM, of the Association of Resident Doctors told the media on Friday.

The protest at the Medical College will be held till 5 p.m. He also said that doctors will continue to attend emergency services at the state Health Ministry-operated facility.

Veeresh claims that there was "total lack of support with regards to this matter from health authority and Kolkata Police" after the assault.

He has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused .

"It really makes us wonder how doctors are supposed to work in such dangerous, insecure and life-threatening environment," Veeresh also said.

The protests in Kolkata's state-run erupted on Tuesday morning bringing the to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late Monday night.

The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named sustained a in the attack and has been admitted in the intensive care unit of the in Kolkata's Park Circus area.

