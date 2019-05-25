Death toll in Quetta mosque blast rises to 4

The death toll from an explosion inside a mosque in Pakistan's city rose to four as an injured person succumbed to his wounds.

The police said the had been planted inside the in Pashtoonabad and went off as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers. was among the dead and over 25 were injured in the blast, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Pashtoonabad Police Station SHO Tauseef Farman, an was planted in the of the that exploded before the prayers began.

and condemned the explosion.

A said that up to two to three kg of explosive material was used in the attack.

--IANS

soni/

