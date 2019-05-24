Two killed in blast inside Quetta mosque

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's city during the Friday prayers.

The explosion took place in the located in the city's Pashtoonabad area, reports Dawn news.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Chief Minister condemned the blast and ordered a report on the incident.

This is the fifth attack in since the beginning of Ramazan.

On May 11, five people were killed in a terror attack targeting the in Gwadar.

Less than a week later, 14 passengers were off-loaded from a passenger bus on the and shot dead by unidentified assailants.

On May 9, a tribal elder and two others were killed in a blast in Qilla Abdullah, and on May 10, two coal miners and three personnel died in a blast in Khost.

On April 12, 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in the Hazarganji market blast targeting Quetta's Hazara community.

--IANS

ksk

