AIMPLB asks Muslims not to 'worry' over BJP sweep

The (AIMPLB) has expressed concern over the Muslim community's future in the wake of the BJP's landslide victory in the elections and asked them not to be worried.

AIMPLB Maulana Mohammad Wali Rehmani, in an open letter, said that the coming days would be full of problems but no one should worry about it.

The Muslims should maintain courage, passion and encourage others to meet the situation, he said.

said: "Our elders had decided to remain in this country with some objective. Earlier too, we have faced several critical situations and this time too we will tide over it."

Notably, no Muslim candidate from could make it to the in 2014 but this time six Muslims have been elected.

The BJP did not field any Muslim candidate this time too in

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)