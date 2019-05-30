Debasree Chaudhuri: A BJP street fighter in Bengal (Profile)

A prominent face in the various agitations spearheaded by the BJP against West Bengal's government, Debasree Chaudhuri has been a long time activist of the saffron outfit.

Having worked in the party's youth and women's wings Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, she is now one of the Secretaries in the

Realizing her potential, the BJP five years back fielded Chaudhuri as its candidate from the Burdwan-Durgapur constituency where she finished third getting around 17 per cent of the votes.

In 2019, the BJP again told her to contest the battle from north Bengal's Raiganj, a seat the party hoped to win.

This time Chaudhuri finally tasted victory, humbling among others seasoned politicians like of the and CPI-M's

The 48-year-old spinster, hailing from Khadimpur in Balurghat of district, is an M.A. in Bengali from

Chaudhuri mentions her occupation as social service and her election affidavit says that her sources of income are tuition and consultancy.

