Decision to stop flying after Monday meet: Jet pilots

The pilots' union of has deferred its decision of "no pay no work" from Monday, citing the meeting of the SBI-led lenders' consortium with the airline's management on the same day.

According to a member of the (NAG), the pilots would wait for the outcome of Monday's meeting.

It is expected that the management will present a fresh fund infusion plan to the lenders.

The union has urged its members to assemble at the here at 10 a.m. Monday.

"It is come to our notice that there is a critical meeting planned tomorrow morning with the management and the SBI.

"In light of the meeting, the members have requested, through their Team Leaders, that the call of 'no pay, no work' be deferred to give the a chance of survival," said a NAG statement, adding that accordingly, the decision stands deferred for the time being.

"An Open House will be called shortly as per the availability of the venue and the Committee members. We urge our members to be present in large numbers."

In its last open house on March 31, the union had deferred the decision of not flying to April 15.

The airline is going through severe turmoil with its international operations suspended.

At present, Jet is operating only 7 aircraft for domestic operations due to grounding of over 80 per cent of its fleet by lessors.

The airline on Sunday said it has extended the cancellation of its west-bound flights -- to and from Amsterdam, and -- until April 16.

