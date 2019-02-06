Golfer Tvesa fires sub-par round, takes 8-shot lead in 3rd leg of Hero WPT

Golfer fired the days only sub- round to take a massive eight-shot lead at the end of the second round of the Rs 8 lakh third leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour at the Kensville and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Tvesa had four birdies against three bogeys, which included back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes. She opened the day with a birdie on first and her other birdies came on sixth, 11th and 17th. Her only other bogey was on 13th in a card of 71 following her first round score of 72.

Tvesa, looking for her first win this season, now has a total of 143.

Amandeep Drall, who was trailing at tied-3rd, moved into second place with a 74 that included three birdies, all on the back nine, besides five bogeys, three of them in the first four holes, to get her aggregate to 151, but was eight behind leader Tvesa.

Gaurika Bishnoi had a lacklustre day with just one birdie and seven bogeys in her 78 that resulted in her slipping to third place, down from second. Gaurika's total is 153.

Gursimar Badwal, winner of the previous leg, and Siddhi Kapoor, who are both tied-fourth, shot 76 and 77 respectively. While Gursimar had three bogeys in the first four holes, Siddhi had three in the first three. However, both recovered well to get to a total of 154.

Winner of the first leg, Neha Tripathi (77), (81), (82), (81) and Smriti Mehra (84) complete the top-10.

Komal Chaudhary and Dolma Rawat will start the proceedings on the final day in the first two-ball, while and will follow in the second two-ball.

Anousha Tripathi, and will play together in the third group, while the fourth will feature Khushi Khanijau, Sifat Alag and Smriti Mehra.

Ishvari Prasanna, and are in the fifth group, to be followed by the penultimate group of Neha, Siddhi and Gursimar.

