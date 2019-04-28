Delhi opt to bat against Bangalore

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals have made one change to their line-up with Sandeep Lamichhane coming in place of Chris Morris.
RCB, on the other hand, made three changes to their playing XI with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube and Heinrich Klaasen replacing Akshdeep Nath, Tim Southee and Moeen Ali, respectively.
Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
