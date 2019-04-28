Delhi opt to bat against Bangalore

(DC) won the toss and elected to bat against (RCB) in their (IPL) tie at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Sunday.

RCB, on the other hand, made three changes to their playing XI with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and replacing Akshdeep Nath, and Moeen Ali, respectively.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

