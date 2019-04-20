JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Maharashtra Congress MLA suspended

Business Standard

Delhi opt to bowl vs Punjab (Toss)

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in the northern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Saturday.

Punjab made three changes in their playing eleven as Harpreet Brar, Hardus Viljoen and Sam Curran came in for Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Arshdeep Singh. On the other hand Delhi also made three changes with Colin Ingram, Sndeep Lamichhane and Sherfane Rutherford replacing Colin Munro, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU