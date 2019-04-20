Delhi opt to bowl vs Punjab (Toss)

Capitals skipper won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI in the northern derby of the (IPL) at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Saturday.

made three changes in their playing eleven as Harpreet Brar, and came in for Nicholas Pooran, and On the other hand also made three changes with Colin Ingram, and replacing Colin Munro, and

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, (Captain), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami

Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)