High-altitude motorcycle expedition flagged in at Leh

The Himalayan Heights Motorcycle Expedition from to was successfully completed on Saturday and was flagged in at town in Jammu and Kashmir, said an

said: "The 14-day, 11-member Himalayan Heights Motorcycle Expedition from to was successfully completed and the expedition was flagged in at Leh today (Saturday) by Y.K. Joshi, Commanding (GOC),

"The unprecedented expedition that began on April 7 this year traversed over 1,000 km in the forbidding landscape of eastern Ladakh, crossing the mighty Khardung La and Chang La passes in the Range at altitudes over 17,000 feet."

The expedition team comprised six motorcyclists from the Army Service Corps, a major logistics service of the Indian Army, and five riders from

"To their credit goes the historic landmark of riding to the in the Karakoram Range situated at an altitude of 18,600 feet where they reached on April 16," he said.

Speaking on the occasion earlier at the Karakoram Pass, Lt Gen had complimented the spirited riders on their path-breaking achievement.

"Displaying extremely high levels of endurance, physical fitness and mental resilience, the riders have conquered the harsh, under-developed terrain and extreme temperatures with their zeal, skill and motivation.

"In a tribute to the immortal tales of sacrifice during the Kargil War fought in in 1999, the expedition mirrored the soldierly attributes of indomitable courage and the steely will to contest seemingly in surmountable odds.

Riding from Leh over the Chang La Pass, the expedition travelled across Durbuk, Tangtse, Chongtash, Daulat Beg Oldie, Karakoram Pass, Khalsar and back over the Khardung La Pass.

While flagging in the expedition as part of celebrating 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi, felicitated the team members for their achievement.

Recalling the valour exhibited by the nation's armed forces during Operation Vijay, the GOC complimented the young Army riders of the for their high levels of fitness and tenacity and lauded the members of for their contribution to "Remember, Rejoice and Renew" the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, in the 20th anniversary year of the Kargil

