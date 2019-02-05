Delhi to reward best performing district officers

-
The Delhi government on Tuesday said the best performing districts' officers in the city will be rewarded and directed the officials to clear pendency within a week.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to review issues related to the functioning of these offices.
He declared the West District as the best performing district with the record of average three times more clearing of pending cases than the rest of the districts.
"A better understanding of procedural laws was found to be the reason of West District's exemplary performance," the Minister said, adding that "those district officers who would perform well in their respective districts would be rewarded."
The underperforming districts with as high pending cases have been instructed to clear pending cases within a week, he said.
