2 killed, 5 injured in J&K river rafting accident

Two people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday in a rafting accident in in and Kashmir's hill station.

Tourism Department officials said that two people were killed and five injured during a rafting accident in "The injured have been shifted to for specialised treatment," officials said.

Officials clarified that the accident had nothing to do with the rafting championship being held in Lidder in the memory of Rouf Ahmad Dar, who died while saving five tourists during a rafting accident on June 1, 2019.

