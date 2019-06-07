Dietary supplements could harm your health

Researchers have found that consumption of for weight loss, muscle building and leads to death, disability and hospitalisation in kids and young adults, compared to vitamins.

The study, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, found that these types of supplements were linked to nearly three times as many severe medical outcomes in young people.

"The has issued countless warnings about supplements sold for weight loss, muscle building or sport performance, sexual function, and energy, and we know these products are widely marketed to and used by young people. So what are the consequences for their That's the question we wanted to answer," said from

For the study, the researchers looked at adverse event reports between January 2004 and April 2015 in the US and analysed the relative risk for severe medical events such as death, disability and hospitalisation in individuals aged zero and 25 years that were linked with the use of sold for weight loss, muscle building, or compared to vitamins.

They found that there were 977 single-supplement-related adverse event reports for the target age group. Of those, approximately 40 per cent involved severe medical outcomes, including death and hospitalisation.

Supplements sold for weight loss, muscle building and were associated with almost three times the risk for severe medical outcomes compared to vitamins, said the study.

"Many of these products have been found to be adulterated with prescription pharmaceuticals, banned substances, heavy metals, pesticides and other dangerous chemicals" said S. Bryn Austin, at

